Casting Call for 1/18 – 25 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Hylton Casting

“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV)

* People w/experience in the “Medical Field, Bartender & Server” 18yrs & Older

* People w/a “High End Wardrobe” (All Ethnicities)

* People who are “Skilled Drivers” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* GUYS who can play “Basketball” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* People to portray “Reporters and Media Personal” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* MEN to portray “Security Guards / Prison Guards / Bodyguards” (All Ethnicities)

*** Please note, if you have already submitted your information on HyltonCasting.com, you do not need to resubmit. We will reach out to you for you to submit updated pictures and/or resume if we are interested in considering you for any of these roles.

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

* Men/Women w/Lab Technician Experience (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Men/Women w/Post Office Experience (All Ethnicities)

* Men/Women – Retired FBI Employees (All Ethnicities)

* Put “Lab Tech, Post Office, or FBI” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

* Seeking: “ASIAN” Men & Women of ALL AGES

* Drivable Old CARS – 1950–1998

* Put “Asian, Old Car” in subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: January Special Offer – One FREE Audition Technique class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)

* Seeking Male & Female “Samoans” 18yrs & Older

* Seeking LOTS of Cop/Law Enforcement…types (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Put “Samoan, Cop type” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)

* Seeking Male & Female “Brazilians” 18yrs & Older

* Hispanic Guys 18yrs & Older

* Put “Brazilian, Hispanic guy” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

I, Tonya…24:Legacy…MaryLou…MacGyver…Star…Sleepy Hollow

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

* Seeking Caucasian Male who can do “Pool/Billiard” Tricks 21 – 35yrs

* PLEASE!! – Include a 30sec. Video of You Introducing Yourself on Camera, Then Performing Your Tricks.

* Put “POOL TRICKS” in subject line.

Rose Locke Casting

“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

* Seeking Men – In-Shape w/Chiseled Abs (Chippendale Dancer types)

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Gentleman: Submit your pics oiled up and showing what you got!

* Put “CHIP ME” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

* Seeking Fit/In-Shape Men & Women to portray “Soldiers” (All Ethnicities) 18 – 45yrs

* Must be willing to get a Military Style Haircut and be Clean Shaven

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line