Casting Call for 1/18 – 25 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Hylton Casting
“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV)
* People w/experience in the “Medical Field, Bartender & Server” 18yrs & Older
* People w/a “High End Wardrobe” (All Ethnicities)
* People who are “Skilled Drivers” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* GUYS who can play “Basketball” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* People to portray “Reporters and Media Personal” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* MEN to portray “Security Guards / Prison Guards / Bodyguards” (All Ethnicities)
*** Please note, if you have already submitted your information on HyltonCasting.com, you do not need to resubmit. We will reach out to you for you to submit updated pictures and/or resume if we are interested in considering you for any of these roles.
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com
* Men/Women w/Lab Technician Experience (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Men/Women w/Post Office Experience (All Ethnicities)
* Men/Women – Retired FBI Employees (All Ethnicities)
* Put “Lab Tech, Post Office, or FBI” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com
* Seeking: “ASIAN” Men & Women of ALL AGES
* Drivable Old CARS – 1950–1998
* Put “Asian, Old Car” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)
* Seeking Male & Female “Samoans” 18yrs & Older
* Seeking LOTS of Cop/Law Enforcement…types (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* Put “Samoan, Cop type” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)
* Seeking Male & Female “Brazilians” 18yrs & Older
* Hispanic Guys 18yrs & Older
* Put “Brazilian, Hispanic guy” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
I, Tonya…24:Legacy…MaryLou…MacGyver…Star…Sleepy Hollow
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Central Casting Georgia
“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com
* Seeking Caucasian Male who can do “Pool/Billiard” Tricks 21 – 35yrs
* PLEASE!! – Include a 30sec. Video of You Introducing Yourself on Camera, Then Performing Your Tricks.
* Put “POOL TRICKS” in subject line.
Rose Locke Casting
“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com
* Seeking Men – In-Shape w/Chiseled Abs (Chippendale Dancer types)
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Gentleman: Submit your pics oiled up and showing what you got!
* Put “CHIP ME” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com
* Seeking Fit/In-Shape Men & Women to portray “Soldiers” (All Ethnicities) 18 – 45yrs
* Must be willing to get a Military Style Haircut and be Clean Shaven
* Put “MILITARY” in subject line