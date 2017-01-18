RAMONA DEBREAUX'S DAY PARTY IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE DJ BOOTH |

Atlanta “Go Red” Luncheon

January 18, 2017 12:12 PM

1 in 3 women die of heart disease each year– more women than all forms of cancer combined.  Join others in committing to stop this statistic in our community at the American Heart Association’s 2017 Atlanta Go Red For Women Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 10. Hear survivor stories, be inspired and learn how to prevent heart disease from impacting you and those you love.  Together we can save lives. Go to www.heart.org/atlantagored to buy your ticket.  Life is why.  Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by Macy’s, and locally sponsored by Piedmont Heart.

More from Get Fit & Be Healthy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live