The Real Reason Future Was On The Atlanta Falcons’ Sideline: The Ryan Report

Amazing all of the trouble one innocent little picture taken at an Atlanta Falcons game can cause.

Then again, when one of the two people in the picture is Future – and he’s on the sideline minutes before the husband (Russell Wilson) of one of the mothers of his children (Ciara) hits the field for a win-or-go-home game, well…

Here’s how the other person in that picture – our own Ryan Cameron – explains it: “I walked up to Future. He said, ‘I’m here to support the team.’ That was it,” recalled Cameron, who also does the Falcons’ pre-game show with 92-9 The Game’s Mike Conti.

“We talked about his new album. He said he had 100-plus songs. I said, ‘We got to get a flick.’ He said, ‘Alright cool.’ ”

THEN Yahoo Sports grabbed that same picture and said, “Uh-oh, Ciara’s gonna have some interesting people on the sidelines for the Falcons game”; also noting that the R&B singer’s ex-boyfriend Bow Wow was also there.

THEN TMZ said, “Future trolls the sideline of the Falcon game hoping Russell Wilson will see him,” Ryan continued in today’s Ryan Report.

All of that attention earned Ryan some 1,600-plus retweets of that picture, a mention on The Wendy Williams Show and another opportunity to craft a Fetty Wap parody, above.