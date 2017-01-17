Soulja Boy’s Next Target Seems To Be Al Gore: Trending Topics

The past couple of weeks it’s been Chris Brown, before that it was actor Shia LaBeouf (remember that?) and now – drumroll please – former Vice President Al Gore YOU are the latest public figure Soulja Boy has in his sights.

After all, didn’t you supposedly make this same claim: “I created the internet,” Soulja Boy declares in a video Big Tigger reported on in today’s Trending Topics. “I was the first rapper making vlogs.”

“Now everybody wants to copy me. I was the first rapper with a YouTube page,” he continues between profanities. “No rapper had a video on YouTube before me. Ask YouTube – they told me this personally.”

Then there was the parting salvo: “Everybody in the rap game should be thanking me,

because if it wasn’t for me none of y’all would exist right now.”

“A lot of people [are] making the Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ [Johnson] face” after this, Tigger said. (But we bet Soulja Boy won’t pick a fight with HIM!)