ONE MORE WIN AND OUR FALCONS ARE HEADED TO THE SUPER BOWL! Falcons Vs. Seahawks, The Stats | WATCH: Falcons Force Safety | WATCH: Brian Poole Crush Russell Wilson | WATCH: Falcons Punch Ticket To NFC Title Game | PHOTOS: Frank Ski/1-800-TRUCK-WRECK Tailgate | PHOTOS: Wade Ford Tailgate | LISTEN TO V-103

Soulja Boy’s Next Target Seems To Be Al Gore: Trending Topics

January 17, 2017 2:30 PM By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, Soulja Boy, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

The past couple of weeks it’s been Chris Brown, before that it was actor Shia LaBeouf (remember that?) and now – drumroll please – former Vice President Al Gore YOU are the latest public figure Soulja Boy has in his sights.

After all, didn’t you supposedly make this same claim: “I created the internet,” Soulja Boy declares in a video Big Tigger reported on in today’s Trending Topics. “I was the first rapper making vlogs.”

Related: Mike Tyson’s Drops Full Soulja Boy Diss Track ‘If You Show Up’

“Now everybody wants to copy me. I was the first rapper with a YouTube page,” he continues between profanities. “No rapper had a video on YouTube before me. Ask YouTube – they told me this personally.”

Then there was the parting salvo: “Everybody in the rap game should be thanking me,
because if it wasn’t for me none of y’all would exist right now.”

“A lot of people [are] making the Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ [Johnson] face” after this, Tigger said. (But we bet Soulja Boy won’t pick a fight with HIM!)

More from Big Tigger
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Winning Is As Easy As Taking Photos!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live