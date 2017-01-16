Dr. Bernice King, CEO of the King Center, says “We are going to have to take a higher ground in order to move this nation forward”, or she says “we will self-destruct.” The daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, is hopeful the 2017 commemoration of the King Holiday, which includes The Beloved Community Talk, will bring about “necessary conversations” in this “current political climate”.
King Center CEO Says Now More Than Ever We Need To Bridge The Divide: Maria Boynton Reports.January 16, 2017 6:34 AM
Dr. Bernice King is CEO of the King Center in Atlanta, Ga. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)