King Center CEO Says Now More Than Ever We Need To Bridge The Divide: Maria Boynton Reports.

January 16, 2017 6:34 AM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: Bernice King, bernie sanders, cbsradio atlanta, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., emmanuel jones, judy forte, Maria Boynton, MLK holiday, V103, WAOK, wvee

Dr. Bernice King, CEO of the King Center, says “We are going to have to take a higher ground in order to move this nation forward”, or she says “we will self-destruct.” The daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, is hopeful the 2017 commemoration of the King Holiday, which includes The Beloved Community Talk, will bring about “necessary conversations” in this “current political climate”.

Listen As Dr. Bernice King Talks About Bridging The Divide

