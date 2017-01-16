THE RYAN CAMERON MORNING SHOW WITH WANDA SMITH IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Donald Trump Invited To Atlanta After Fued With Civil Rights Icon John Lewis: Maria Boynton Reports.

January 16, 2017 9:33 AM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: cbsradio atlanta, Congressman John Lewis, John Eaves, lewis not going to inauguration, Maria Boynton, president-elect donald trump, trump trashes lewis, trump war of words with lewis, V103, WAOK, wvee

Fulton County Chairman John Eaves has written a letter to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump inviting him to visit Atlanta. The invite follows Trump’s war of words with Civil Rights icon, Atlanta Congressman John Lewis. On Twitter, Trump called Atlanta “crime infested” and said that Lewis should “spend more time fixing and helping his district” instead of complaining about the election results. Trump was apparently reacting to Congressman Lewis’ interview with NBC News in which Lewis said that he would not attend this Friday’s Presidential Inauguration because he did not see Trump as a “legitimate” President.

Listen As John Eaves Talks About His Invite To Donald Trump

eaves 2017 2 Donald Trump Invited To Atlanta After Fued With Civil Rights Icon John Lewis: Maria Boynton Reports.
V-103
playpause
More from Maria Boynton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live