Fulton County Chairman John Eaves has written a letter to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump inviting him to visit Atlanta. The invite follows Trump’s war of words with Civil Rights icon, Atlanta Congressman John Lewis. On Twitter, Trump called Atlanta “crime infested” and said that Lewis should “spend more time fixing and helping his district” instead of complaining about the election results. Trump was apparently reacting to Congressman Lewis’ interview with NBC News in which Lewis said that he would not attend this Friday’s Presidential Inauguration because he did not see Trump as a “legitimate” President.
Donald Trump Invited To Atlanta After Fued With Civil Rights Icon John Lewis: Maria Boynton Reports.January 16, 2017 9:33 AM
CBS Radio Atlanta's Maria Boynton interviews Fulton County Chairman John Eaves about his letter to President-elect Donald Trump. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)