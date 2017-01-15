Gospel News: Eddie Long Has Passed

It is with a heavy heart that we at V-103 and 1380 WAOK have to announce that Atlanta’s own, Bishop Eddie Long, has passed away. We received the news this morning around 9:30 A.M. According to 11 Alive News, Long passed away from cancer related issues. He was only 63-years old.

Bishop Eddie Long was known as the pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, GA. He was my Pastor for over 20 years, and a great friend. My heart is saddened by the news. However, God will see us through this difficult time. Stay tuned to V-103 and 1380 WAOK, as we will continue to give you further details as we receive them.