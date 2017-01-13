THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Real Talk with Rashad Richey: First 100 Days of Trump

January 13, 2017 5:11 PM By Rashad Richey
Filed Under: Donald Trump Black America, New Deal for Black America, Rashad Richey, Trump's First 100 Days

OK…some of us still can’t believe that Trump will actually be President of the free world. Well… believe it. The real question is what can we do to hold him accountable? A new president comes with new agendas, ideas and policies. If you’re not at the table you’re on the menu. If you voted for him or not…if you like him or not, is irrelevant. Us holding him accountable is! Part of his campaign promise was something called the “New Deal for Black America” A New Deal doesn’t necessarily mean a good deal. Have you heard of this New Deal? Most haven’t. But we will remind him and his White House that we not only want a new deal we want a BETTER DEAL. You can view this New Deal yourself at https://www.donaldjtrump.com/press-releases/donald-j.-trump-announces-a-plan-for-urban-renewal1 . It talks about education, safer communities and even equal justice. BUT Let’s take this beyond a talking point. What would you like to see in this new deal? Here’s MY question, Who from his administration is going to implement the New Deal? Dr. Ben Carson? Omarosa? I think NOT. Right Now we need someone named from his camp who will be in charge of this. Someone credible, compassionate and concerned about the community. TELL TRUMP it’s not just a new deal we want but a BETTER DEAL. Let me know your thoughts. Take the poll to sound off!

