Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled After Protests from Family and Fans

By Robyn Collins

There’s nothing funny to Paris Jackson about Joseph Fiennes playing her late dad in a comedy. As she tweeted, it made her “want to vomit.”

Paris said she was “incredibly offended” when she saw the trailer for the episode of the Sky Arts program Urban Myths, and because of her disdain the network has pulled the show.

The episode focused on Jackson’s infamous road trip from New York to Los Angeles with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando after the 9/11 attacks. In addition to Fiennes, the show, which was scheduled to air January 19, featured Stockard Channing as Taylor and Brian Cox as Brando.

“It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother Liz as well,” Paris tweeted.

A petition to boycott the episode generated more than 20,000 signatures, after which the network pulled the program. The network released the following statement today.

“We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family,” said Sky in a statement. “We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense.”

Sky added: “Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.”

Fiennes said, though the program was “not a biopic,” he understood why people were “up in arms.”