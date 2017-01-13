Darius Pattillo has plenty of trial experience, having been in DeKalb County for 14 years. He is now the new head prosecutor in Henry County. He was sworn in last night as District Attorney. Pattillo says it was “a long struggle, a challenge, to get to this point.”
Darius Pattillo Says He Will Be A District Attorney For Everybody: Maria Boynton Reports.January 13, 2017 11:50 AM
Darius Pattillo, the first black District Attorney in Henry County, tells Maria Boynton that he will be a D-A for everybody. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)