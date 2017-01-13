RAMONA DEBREAUX'S DAY PARTY IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE DJ BOOTH |

Darius Pattillo Says He Will Be A District Attorney For Everybody: Maria Boynton Reports.

January 13, 2017 11:50 AM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: black district attorney, cbsradio atlanta, darius pattillo, Henry County, Maria Boynton, V103, WAOK, wvee

Darius Pattillo has plenty of trial experience, having been in DeKalb County for 14 years. He is now the new head prosecutor in Henry County. He was sworn in last night as District Attorney. Pattillo says it was “a long struggle, a challenge, to get to this point.”

Listen As First Black D-A In Henry County Talks About Reaching The Top

darius pattillo Darius Pattillo Says He Will Be A District Attorney For Everybody: Maria Boynton Reports.
