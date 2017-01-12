‘Y’all Out Here Cooning And Buffooning!’ Diddy To Soulja Boy And Chris Brown? The Ryan Report

January 12, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: Chris Brown, diddy, Ryan Cameron, Soulja Boy, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

OK, this must be 47-year-old Sean John Combs talking and not Diddy or anyone who also goes by a nickname that begins with Puff.

As THIS is no Puff.

The entertainment mogul posted a video “walking around some estate” – as Ryan Cameron put it in today’s Ryan Report – “and YOU KNOW he’s talking to Soulja Boy and Chris Brown, I don’t care what you say.

“He said, ‘Y’all out there cooning and buffooning; and that you’re staying sleep.’ ” (For those not up on the vernacular, the goal is to “Stay Woke” – as in aware of what’s happening around you – not sleep. English teachers may have yet another goal regarding that, but…)

Related: Soulja Boy Vs. Chris Brown – What Might Have Gone In Vegas Now Set To Happen In Dubai?

Here’s Diddy (or again, is this Combs?) directly: “This conversation ain’t even for the whole world to hear; it’s just for us. Believe me, they’re saying you’re cooning and buffooning. Oh believe me – and they’re loving every minute of it!

“And I’m not one to cast no stones, but damnit I know when to stop,” continued Combs, who’s certainly had his run-ins with the law since his start in music decades ago. “Lord, please Lord just bless us to understand the power that we have as cultural leaders out here…They’re letting us EXTRA-coon and buffoon so y’all stay sleep.”

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Winning Is As Easy As Taking Photos!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live