‘Y’all Out Here Cooning And Buffooning!’ Diddy To Soulja Boy And Chris Brown? The Ryan Report

OK, this must be 47-year-old Sean John Combs talking and not Diddy or anyone who also goes by a nickname that begins with Puff.

As THIS is no Puff.

The entertainment mogul posted a video “walking around some estate” – as Ryan Cameron put it in today’s Ryan Report – “and YOU KNOW he’s talking to Soulja Boy and Chris Brown, I don’t care what you say.

“He said, ‘Y’all out there cooning and buffooning; and that you’re staying sleep.’ ” (For those not up on the vernacular, the goal is to “Stay Woke” – as in aware of what’s happening around you – not sleep. English teachers may have yet another goal regarding that, but…)

Here’s Diddy (or again, is this Combs?) directly: “This conversation ain’t even for the whole world to hear; it’s just for us. Believe me, they’re saying you’re cooning and buffooning. Oh believe me – and they’re loving every minute of it!

“And I’m not one to cast no stones, but damnit I know when to stop,” continued Combs, who’s certainly had his run-ins with the law since his start in music decades ago. “Lord, please Lord just bless us to understand the power that we have as cultural leaders out here…They’re letting us EXTRA-coon and buffoon so y’all stay sleep.”