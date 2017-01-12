Jennifer Lopez Just Got A $100,000 Necklace From Guess Who? Trending Topics

There’s nearly $1 million worth of reasons this is a Jewelry Edition of Trending Topics, starting with one of the two most talked-about rap and R&B stars in all 12 days of 2017: Soulja Boy.

Well, the onetime ringtone phenom born DeAndre Way was reportedly robbed of $12,000 worth of jewelry and $10,000 in cash at his Hollywood Hills home. Luckily it was wired with surveillance cameras that captured the suspect’s image.

Count Magic and Cookie Johnson among the not-so-lucky – and litigious – as the sports and business mogul is suing a Beverly Hills jewelry store he’s deemed “a thieve’s den.”

Here’s why, Big Tigger detailed: “Magic borrowed – key word people, BORROWED – $850,000 in fancy jewelry for his wife for their big 25th anniversary.”

“He says the store took a $250,000 deposit so that he could use two pieces of jewelry: a gold and platinum ring covered in diamond and a huge, platinum necklace with 101 white diamonds. Cookie wore the stuff, brought it back unharmed a week later but the store never gave him back his deposit!”

Finally – “JLo got some new jewelry – [and] apparently Drake provided it!” Said jewelry is a $100,000 platinum and diamond Tiffany Victoria necklace.

“Get down Drake, go head get down,” Tigger applauded. “My spirit animal!

“I don’t think Drake borrowed it. I think he just bought it.”