U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Weeknd To Headline Bonnaroo Festival

By Radio.com Staff

The latest festival announcement is here: Bonnaroo will be headlined by U2 (which the band had already announced), the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd. As they’ll do on all of the other dates on their tour, U2 will perform their 1987 album, The Joshua Tree, in its entirety.

The festival will take place from June 8 through June 11 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee. 4-day general admission festival passes start at $324, VIP packages range start at $1030 and platinum passes start at a paltry $5,000. All ticket information is available at the festival’s official website.

The rest of the lineup includes Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, Flume, The xx, Lorde, Travis Scott, Cage the Elephant, Marshmallow, The Head and The Heart, Big Gigantic, Glass Animals, Future Islands, Tory Lanez, Tove Lo, Yellow Claw, Humphrey’s McGee, Portugal. The Man, Crystal Castles, Milky Chance, Tegan & Sara, Cold War Kids, Kaleo, Russ, Jon Bellion, Royal Blood, The Strumbellas, Car Seat Headrest, Michael Kiwanuka, Gallant, D.R.A.M., Louis the Child, Borgore, Dua Lipa, Nghtmre, Getter, Snails, James Vincent McMorrow, Joseph, Illenium, Flatbush Zombies, Aminé, Claude VonStroke, Francis & The Lights, Margo Price, BadBadNotGood, The Front Bottoms, G Jones, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Greensky Bluegrass, Cam, Bad Suns, Coin, Mandolin Orange, Eden, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Ookay, Herobust, Kevin Morby, Goldfish, Noname, Leon, Bluegrass SuperJam, Albin Lee Meldau, San Holo, Rezz, Angélique Kidjo,, Haywyre, Deap Vally, Hippo Campus, Luke Combs, Vanic, Unlike Pluto, Kaiydo, Ten Fé, Nightly, The Orwells, Stick Figure, Mondo Cozmo, Barclay Crenshaw, Goody Grace, July Talk, Khruangbin, Lucy Dacus, Klangstof, Kevin Abstract, Turkuaz, The Lemon Twigs, Wilderado, Twin Limb, Big Jesus, Twiddle, White Reaper, River Whiles, Alexandra Savior, Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real, Innate James, Ganja White Night, Welles and Aaron Lee Tasjan.

The festival has yet to announce their lineup for their comedy stages, and their annual Superjam.