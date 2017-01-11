Khia On Plies – ‘I See That Fairy In Him’: The Ryan Report

First, full disclosure: “We don’t know why the ‘My Neck, My Back’ queen is so upset with Plies,” Ryan Cameron conceded at the top of today’s Ryan Report.

But the Florida rapper seems to have suddenly taken to taking on the other Florida rapper, in videos. “And she’s trying to say that Plies is on the DL.”

TRYING, Ryan?!

“I see that fairy in him,” claims Khia, who had the 2002 single “My Neck, My Back” (not to mention that Janet Jackson collaboration, “So Excited.”)

“It ain’t got nothing to do with what’s in that cup,” Khia continued. “It’s his hand gestures and the way he pops his lips. And moves his hands.”

“She also said that, ‘What man – what real man – keeps a phone up to his face all day long,” added Wanda Smith. “Sounds like something happened [between them].”

“Sounds like they had MORE than an interaction,” Ryan said.

Sounds like Plies doesn’t much care what Khia or anyone else speculates: “In 2017, please don’t come tell me something somebody else done told you about me,” he replied. “Please. Do it look like I care?!”