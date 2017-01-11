Fetty Wap And Ray J – The Sex Tape Stars’ Latest Troubles: Trending Topics

In today’s Law & Order Edition of Trending Topics Fetty Wap is threatening legal action regarding a sex tape his people won’t say he’s in, while admitted sex tape star is threatening legal action against a reality show.

First, Fetty: 2015’s breakthrough rapper’s lawyers have issued cease and desist letters to bloggers posting a supposedly leaked sex tape, as well as the ex-girlfriend reportedly appearing in it. “The letter doesn’t accuse her of leaking the video, but we’re told it does warn her a lawsuit could be coming her way if they find out she did,” Big Tigger said.

“Here’s the twist to the story: [Alexis Skyy] went on a radio show this morning and hinted that Fetty has a bunch of sex tapes with a bunch of other chicks. So this is normal operations for Fetty.”

On to Ray J – who “apparently, might be” suing “Celebrity Big Brother.” It seems the singer/actor/entrepreneur thought he was suffering from “some toothache; turns out he has an abcess tooth, a cracked filling in another tooth and a severe gum issue.” But the show that allegedly paid him $1 million to take part wouldn’t let him leave; which he’s describing as “shocking neglect.”