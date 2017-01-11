Drake Shares Odd Face-Morph Tribute to President Obama

By Hayden Wright

Last night, President Obama delivered his farewell address to the American people and at least one Canadian rapper, Drake, responded to the speech with a creative tribute: The “Hotline Bling” rapper shared an Instagram photo depicting his and the president’s faces morphed together. Dra-rack? Drakebama? Ba-drake? It’s mostly just President Obama with facial hair.

“As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration,” Drizzy wrote in the caption. “Big up yaself O.”

The president has less than ten days remaining in office, before president-elect Donald Trump is sworn in. Check out Drake’s tribute. which is taking Instagram by storm.