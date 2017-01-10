Soulja Boy Vs. Chris Brown – What Might Have Gone In Vegas Now Set To Happen In Dubai? Trending Topics

Leave it to Big Tigger to have possibly figured out something redeemable in this borderline ridiculous, daily battle involving Soulja Boy and Chris Brown.

First, there’s yet another spectacle to ogle: Brown’s trainer Mike Tyson releasing a portion of his Soulja Boy “diss track.” (Let’s just say this won’t go down as a favorite.)

Related: Soulja Boy Says Chris Brown Drama Started with Rihanna

And now there will apparently be a change of venue for the still TBD match between the onetime ringtone favorite and (as Ryan Cameron likes to call him) The R&B Tupac. Reports are “a bunch of rules and regulations will make it impossible [in Vegas],” Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics. “The newest rumor is the pay-per-view audience would watch them fight from Dubai.”

“I just hope to be the ring announcer and the master of ceremonies!”

“Maybe this will be a good way for people to stop beefing with each other; if you really, physically [have] to get in the ring and punch each other’s lights out,” added Tigger. “I’m not sure everybody’s really ’bout that life.”