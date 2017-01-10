THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Kim Kardashian’s Armed Robbery Solved? (Wanda’s STILL Suspicious) The Ryan Report

January 10, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: kim kardashian, Kim Kardashian-West, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

“The inside job is official,” Ryan Cameron declared in today’s Ryan Report.

Seventeen people have been arrested in the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West. And who was the mastermind of the reported $10 million jewelry heist? The chauffeur – Ryan said; as the driver was allegedly the one who knew that West’s bodyguard was going to be gone for the day.

Related: Kim Kardashian Returns to Social Media with Family Photo, Video

“They made the first mistake of robbing somebody: Put some damn gloves on!” Ryan continued. “They say that the tape that they put on Kim Kardashian’s mouth
AND what they used to bind her wrists had their DNA on it.”

“These people are old enough to know better,” added Ryan, noting the subject’s ages ranged from 23 to 72.

“So the people that Kanye and Kim hired are the ones that did [this] to them?” Wanda Smith asked. “I’m still looking kind of side-eye at that.”

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Winning Is As Easy As Taking Photos!

Listen Live