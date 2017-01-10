Kim Kardashian’s Armed Robbery Solved? (Wanda’s STILL Suspicious) The Ryan Report

“The inside job is official,” Ryan Cameron declared in today’s Ryan Report.

Seventeen people have been arrested in the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West. And who was the mastermind of the reported $10 million jewelry heist? The chauffeur – Ryan said; as the driver was allegedly the one who knew that West’s bodyguard was going to be gone for the day.

“They made the first mistake of robbing somebody: Put some damn gloves on!” Ryan continued. “They say that the tape that they put on Kim Kardashian’s mouth

AND what they used to bind her wrists had their DNA on it.”

“These people are old enough to know better,” added Ryan, noting the subject’s ages ranged from 23 to 72.

“So the people that Kanye and Kim hired are the ones that did [this] to them?” Wanda Smith asked. “I’m still looking kind of side-eye at that.”