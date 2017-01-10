Chance The Rapper Gushes about Obama’s Farewell Party at White House

By Jon Wiederhorn

Shortly after Chance the Rapper exited President Obama’s farewell party at the White House he excitedly rattled on about the event on a video and posted the clip on social media. The verdict: “It was historic, it was black, it was beautiful.”

Chance was one of many celebrities to attend the star-studded event, which took place at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and served as a loving goodbye and joyous thank to you President Obama for his eight years in office.

During his summary, Chance explained that cameras were banned from use during the event so he waited until he got out of the building to express his feelings. “Best party ever,” he said at one point. “There was dancing, there was laughing, there was loving and hugs,” he continued.

In his report, Chance said the party ended at about 4 a.m., then he ran down some of the highlights of the evening. He said the best looking guest was Esperanza Spalding, Dave Chappelle had the strongest handshake and Tom Hanks and Robert de Niro exhibited the “best hug of the night.” Chance credited himself with the best joke, though he didn’t elaborate, and said “best dressed” goes to “your boy.”

Chance the Rapper’s father worked with Obama when he was an Illinois state senator. “My dad put a black man in the White House,” he said near the beginning of his message. “Y’all can’t tell me nothing.”