Soulja Boy: ‘What The %$#@!! Is Mike Tyson Gonna Teach Chris Brown?!’ Trending Topics

The latest in the “potential fight/boxing match/squabble, if you will” between rap/reality show star Soulja Boy and R&B bad boy Chris Brown is yet another major name affixing himself to this ongoing, daily puzzler.

First 50 Cent publicly hinted that the two warring celebrities might actually put their social media assets down, and put up their dukes in the ring. (Which he says he would promote with Floyd Mayweather, of course.)

Then our own Big Tigger got Mayweather on the line, who basically confirmed that three-round match would be happening in March.

Now Soulja Boy is soliciting personal trainers and muscle fitness companies to help him bulk up. “Let me know what I should do.”

“Yeah that would be helpful,” added Big Tigger in today’s Trending Topics. “[You’re] about as big as a paperweight.”

Finally, flipside to Brown, with whom beloved ex-heavyweight Mike Tyson is reportedly working.

“Yeah that’s right, I’m a teach him every dirty trick in the book, to knock you out, ” Tyson said in a posted video. “Because I’m not gonna teach him to run.”