Police Shoot And Kill Man After They Say He Threatened Them

Deputies in Forsyth County, just north of Atlanta, say a man threatened them after a woman called for help. It happened Sunday night at an RV park on Shady Grove Road near Cumming. Authorities say the man left them no choice but to shoot after he pulled a knife on them. One Forsyth County deputy fired a shot hitting the man. Reports also indicate that the man was rushed to the hospital. The man died from his injuries. The GBI is investigating.