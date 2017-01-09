RAMONA DEBREAUX'S DAY PARTY IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE DJ BOOTH |

Police Shoot And Kill Man After They Say He Threatened Them

January 9, 2017 11:42 AM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: cbsradio atlanta, deputies shoot man, forsyth county ga, Maria Boynton, V103, WAOK, wvee

Deputies in Forsyth County, just north of Atlanta, say a man threatened them after a woman called for help. It happened Sunday night at an RV park on Shady Grove Road near Cumming. Authorities say the man left them no choice but to shoot after he pulled a knife on them. One Forsyth County deputy fired a shot hitting the man. Reports also indicate that the man was rushed to the hospital. The man died from his injuries. The GBI is investigating.

More from Maria Boynton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live