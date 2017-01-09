RAMONA DEBREAUX'S DAY PARTY IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE DJ BOOTH |

Picture Gallery: Massive Flames Tear Through DeKalb Medical Building

January 9, 2017 12:45 PM By Maria Boynton
Investigators in DeKalb County are trying to determine if a squatter, trying to escape the cold, possibly set a fire that destroyed a former business on Redan Road. The huge building, at the intersection of Redan and South Hairston Roads in Stone Mountain, went up in flames before dawn Monday morning. DeKalb County Fire Captain Eric Jackson said initial thoughts were that someone was possibly inside the building, but that was later ruled out.

  • biz fire 1 Picture Gallery: Massive Flames Tear Through DeKalb Medical Building
    DeKalb Business FireFlames poured from the former medical office located in DeKalb County Monday morning. (Photo by @cbs46mark)
  • biz fire 2 Picture Gallery: Massive Flames Tear Through DeKalb Medical Building
    DeKalb Business FireDeKalb County Fire-Rescue was on scene of a large fire on Redan Road. (Photo by @cbs46mark)
  • biz fire 3 Picture Gallery: Massive Flames Tear Through DeKalb Medical Building
    DeKalb Business FireFirefighters battled the intense blaze in DeKalb County. (Photo by @cbs46mark)

Reports indicate that the building was a former medical office building located in the 4800 block of Redan Road.

