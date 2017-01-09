Picture Gallery: Massive Flames Tear Through DeKalb Medical Building

Investigators in DeKalb County are trying to determine if a squatter, trying to escape the cold, possibly set a fire that destroyed a former business on Redan Road. The huge building, at the intersection of Redan and South Hairston Roads in Stone Mountain, went up in flames before dawn Monday morning. DeKalb County Fire Captain Eric Jackson said initial thoughts were that someone was possibly inside the building, but that was later ruled out.
Reports indicate that the building was a former medical office building located in the 4800 block of Redan Road.