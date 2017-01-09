Big Sean Announces “I DECIDED.” Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff
Big Sean has announced tour dates for 2017.
The rapper will be touring in support of his new album I Decided., which is set to be released on February 3rd.
The trek kicks off on March 17th in Houston, TX.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13th at 10am. Check out Sean’s full tour itinerary below.
Friday, March 17 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
Saturday, March 18 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
Tuesday, March 21 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Thursday, March 23 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Friday, March 24 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Tuesday, March 28 Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
Thursday, March 30 St. Paul, MN @ Myth
Friday, March 31 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
Saturday, April 1 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
Sunday, April 2 Toronto @ Rebel
Tuesday, April 4 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Friday, April 7 Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale
Saturday, April 8 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
Tuesday, April 11 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Wednesday, April 12 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Friday, April 14 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
Saturday, April 15 Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
Sunday, April 16 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Tuesday, April 18 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Wednesday, April 19 Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
Thursday, April 20 Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater
