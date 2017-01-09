Big Sean Announces “I DECIDED.” Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Big Sean has announced tour dates for 2017.

The rapper will be touring in support of his new album I Decided., which is set to be released on February 3rd.

The trek kicks off on March 17th in Houston, TX.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13th at 10am. Check out Sean’s full tour itinerary below.

Friday, March 17 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

Saturday, March 18 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Tuesday, March 21 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Thursday, March 23 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Friday, March 24 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Tuesday, March 28 Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

Thursday, March 30 St. Paul, MN @ Myth

Friday, March 31 Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

Saturday, April 1 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

Sunday, April 2 Toronto @ Rebel

Tuesday, April 4 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Friday, April 7 Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale

Saturday, April 8 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Tuesday, April 11 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Wednesday, April 12 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Friday, April 14 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Saturday, April 15 Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

Sunday, April 16 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Tuesday, April 18 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Wednesday, April 19 Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

Thursday, April 20 Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater