‘Atlanta’ Wins Big At The Golden Globes: The Ryan Report

The rapper who goes by Childish Gambino took home two Golden Globe Awards last night as actor/writer Donald Glover, and is now probably even better known as an Atlantan.

With just one season to its credit, Glover’s “Atlanta” won best television series – musical or comedy, and best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy. And as Ryan Cameron noted in today’s Ryan Report, the 33-year-old raised in Stone Mountain spent a hefty portion of his first acceptance speech applauding this city – making a point to single out local rap group Migos.

“I really want to thank Atlanta and all the black folks in Atlanta like for real,” Glover said with the series trophy in hand. “Just for being alive, and doing just amazing and being amazing people. I couldn’t be here without Atlanta.

“And I really want to thank The Migos – not for being in this show, but for making ‘Bad & Bougee.’ Like, that’s the best song EVER!”

And that’s not where the Atlanta-related accolades ended at last night’s ceremony. Janelle Monae made her way to the stage at the end of the evening, when “Moonlight” (in which she co-stars) earned the nod for best motion picture – drama.