The Reason Behind Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill’s Split? The Ryan Report

“The relationship that people were hoping would end” – Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report – is really, finally over.

Nicki Minaj has confirmed on Twitter that she and Meek Mill are no longer involved; and he poured more dirt on their relationship’s grave with an insulting post he has since taken down. (Not to mention that supposed audio circulating of Mill at a bar as LL Cool J‘s “I Need Love” plays.)

“The cause of the breakup – according to several sources – [is] they just kept arguing,” Ryan said. “They argued A LOT…one of those toxic relationships.”

“I don’t care,” Wanda Smith weighed in. “But the majority of the people – especially women – they’re glad.”

“I was done with that relationship at that awards show when she had on that tight [dress]…and he didn’t help her up the steps,” Ryan added. “He did that a couple of times!

“Now you know who’s already knocking at the door,” he continued, “[ex-boyfriend] Safaree. He’s already like, ‘Meek Mill didn’t do nothing to help her career. She didn’t release an album for two years.

” ‘I got all these credit card bills…’ .”