Lil Wayne’s Already Winning 2017 – Six Days In: Trending Topics

In these acrimonious times across the political landscape – not to mention the daily social media soap opera that is Soulja Boy and Chris Brown – it is with great pride that Big Tigger deliver this moment in hip-hop harmony: Yes “Tha Carter V” is finally coming out!

“Lil Wayne campaigned [for] it, there’s a $50 million lawsuit about it, but guess who said it’s gonna happen,” Tigger said in today’s Trending Topics: “Birdman.”

The co-founder of Lil Wayne’s record label (Cash Money Records) conceded in a recent interview that the superstar rapper he was very publicly sparring with much of 2016 “is one of the best artists ever…[And] the situation with me and my son, I’m going to put it all behind us and just let it move forward.”

Meanwhile, in other situations involving the artist born Dwayne Carter, Tigger is reporting that he has gotten into business with Hulu and Live Nation to deliver the first episode (Jan. 26) of a virtual reality concert series. “The show will take viewers through the creative process of an artist’s live music experience onstage and behind the scenes.”