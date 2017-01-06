Lil Wayne’s Already Winning 2017 – Six Days In: Trending Topics

January 6, 2017 2:30 PM By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, Birdman, Lil Wayne, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

In these acrimonious times across the political landscape – not to mention the daily social media soap opera that is Soulja Boy and Chris Brown – it is with great pride that Big Tigger deliver this moment in hip-hop harmony: Yes “Tha Carter V” is finally coming out!

Lil Wayne campaigned [for] it, there’s a $50 million lawsuit about it, but guess who said it’s gonna happen,” Tigger said in today’s Trending Topics: “Birdman.”

Related: Birdman on ‘Tha Carter V’: ‘It’s Definitely Coming Out’

The co-founder of Lil Wayne’s record label (Cash Money Records) conceded in a recent interview that the superstar rapper he was very publicly sparring with much of 2016 “is one of the best artists ever…[And] the situation with me and my son, I’m going to put it all behind us and just let it move forward.”

Meanwhile, in other situations involving the artist born Dwayne Carter, Tigger is reporting that he has gotten into business with Hulu and Live Nation to deliver the first episode (Jan. 26) of a virtual reality concert series. “The show will take viewers through the creative process of an artist’s live music experience onstage and behind the scenes.”

More from Big Tigger
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Winning Is As Easy As Taking Photos!

Listen Live