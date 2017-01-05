Now Floyd Mayweather’s In This Whole Soulja Boy/Chris Brown Fight: Trending Topics

Let’s just start this Trending Topics by saying our own Big Tigger has gone straight to the source about this supposed pay-per-view fight between hip-hop’s onetime ringtone champ (Soulja Boy) and the seemingly ALWAYS-sparring R&B heavyweight (Chris Brown.)

“I reached out to Floyd [Mayweather] because I’m trying to understand if this is really happening or not,” Tigger said.

“Like, is this really, REALLY happening?! 50 Cent says it’s happening. Floyd kind of alludes to its happening in a video posted with him and Soulja Boy.”

“That coupled with the Soulja Boy workout video – COMEDY,” Tigger continued. “Epic comedy. Hashtag, ‘somebody about to get they behind beat!’ ”

And here’s what may have raised the stakes even more: The mother of Brown’s daughter posted a picture of little Royalty, and tagged Mayweather’s Money Team and the boxer/promoter himself.

And given the aforementioned ties between Mayweather and Soulja Boy, Tigger’s thinking “it kind of makes it seem like you want your baby daddy to get his behind beat.”

Amping things up even more? Soulja Boy reposted the Royalty picture. And Brown – who probably never could be accused of mistaking the “R” in “R&B” to mean restraint – responded.

“Seriously, stop bringing my daughter into this,” he said between expletives. “I’m telling you right now, on Jesus Christ…on MY daughter, stop talking about my daughter.”

“Chris – You can’t say Jesus, Allah and Buddah, and then have three curse words [in between],” Tigger advised. “You can’t do that; but I understand what you’re saying.”

“Soulja Boy thinks this is cute. Chris Brown – he not ’bout that!”