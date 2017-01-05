Chris Brown Vs. Soulja Boy – The Pay-Per-View Fight? The Ryan Report

January 5, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: Chris Brown, Ryan Cameron, Soulja Boy, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

Ding! Ding!

Just when you thought this whole Chris Brown/Soulja Boy online back and forth was over after the latter apologized, now look who’s taking a swing at Soulja: A member of the Mickey Mouse Club?!

Actor Orlando Brown (from “That’s So Raven,” on the Disney Channel) apparently has taken on the role of Brown, attacking Mr. “Crank That” on a video replete with expletives, and a frequent claim that “You hump your homeboys!”

Related: Why Soulja Boy Is Apologizing To Everyone

Meanwhile, in more Goofy news, no less than 50 Cent (someone quite familiar with these kind of social media scuffles) has taken on the role of off-and-on friend Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and is now claiming there could be a pay-per-view fight between Brown and Boy.

“The only thing about this that makes it interesting,” Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report,” and why we will watch it, is because, like the late great Vernon Forrest said,
‘You can play golf. You can play tennis. You don’t play boxing. You can get caught.

“You can train all you want to. Ask Ronda Rousey!”

