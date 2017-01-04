Why Soulja Boy Is Apologizing To Everyone: Trending Topics

Just when it looked like Soulja Boy and Chris Brown might come to blows it comes to this.

Last you saw Big Tigger‘s Trending Topics, the two were threatening each other on social media supposedly because Soulja Boy “liked” a picture of Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

Next thing you know – perhaps to show how tough the onetime hip-hop teen idol still is – “Soulja Boy decided to show off his inner thug by taking his outer self into the inner hood,” Tigger reported.

It was posted live, and “apparently it didn’t turn out well,” Tigger assumed. (Some speculated out loud that he got beat up, his jewelry stolen, SOMETHING bad.)

Next thing you know, Soulja Boy was posting again, declaring this: “I just want to send an apology over the past couple of months. I’ve been acting out. I’ve been wilding out. And at the end of the day, it’s not about who starts the beefs; it’s about who ends them.

“So with that being said, I found out that my mom’s in the hospital. The doctors told me everything should be alright. She should be good. But no amount of money, no amount of cars, no amount of fame will make me be alright. You know, knowing my mom’sick.”

“I know she’s not proud of my actions and what I’ve been doing recently,” Soulja Boy continued, citing social media dust-ups he’s had with Brown and more.

“I apologize. I’m back to the music.”