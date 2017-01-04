Soulja Boy Got ‘Robbed’ after He Called Out Chris Brown

By Hayden Wright

Earlier this week, Soulja Boy tweeted an allegation that after he liked a photo of model Karreuche Tran on Instagram, her ex, Chris Brown, called him with an invitation to fight. In the tweets, Soulja Boy met Brown halfway and says that yes indeed he’d like to fight over his social media activity. We covered the heated back-and-forth as it came to a head.

But then things got weird. Soulja Boy went live on Instagram to deliver a rant against an unnamed adversary, which many fans and outlets presumed to be Brown. In the middle of the expletive-laden tirade, another figure entered the frame and Soulja Boy got close to the man. At that moment, the stranger appeared to hit the rapper and the camera fell to the ground. Reportedly, Soulja Boy was robbed in the altercation.

When clips from Soulja Boy’s Instagram live video went viral, Brown shared a screenshot gloating over his enemy’s misfortune. Watch the explicit video on Radio.com.