‘RHOA’ ‘s Peter Thomas, Put The Ciroc Bottle Down, Please: The Ryan Report

You know it’s going to be a Ryan Report to brace for when it starts like this: “It’s early in the morning and I got the Ciroc bottle in my hand…”

In case you haven’t seen the video, that would be Peter Thomas doing the early-morning sipping – as in the onetime husband of model and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Cynthia Bailey, who frequently appeared on Bravo’s hit reality show.

Now that the divorce papers have apparently dried, “[Thomas] is going off on his social media talking about he wants to be invited to this sex dungeon because he wants to have sex with Kandi [Burruss],” began Ryan Cameron.

“AND EVERYBODY!” added Wanda Smith.

Well, we’ll continue to let Thomas speak for himself: “What the [expletive] is going on in Atlanta with y’all down there on this ‘Housewives’ show?!” he asks in a video he posted on Instagram.

“My Cynthia? [Breasts] everywhere!” continued Thomas, probably referring to a scene on RHOA where she filmed an exam topless. “You got your independence, baby.”

Then came this final salvo directed at Kandi, her husband Todd and the activities supposedly happening in their rumored “sex dungeon”: “I’m a single man, let me get some!”