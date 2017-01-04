Ramona DeBreaux’s Easy Cola Chicken with Wayfield Foods

For dinner tonight, Ramona DeBreaux cooking up some chicken with the ATL’s favorite soft drink! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what’s on sale…and remember…eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

1 Whole Chicken Cut-Up, or 2lbs Fryer Chicken

Adobo Seasoning

Black Pepper

Salt

1 Cup Ketchup

12oz Cola

3 Tablespoons Coconut Oil, Or Vegetable Oil

1 Green Scallion (Optional)

Aluminum Foil

Directions:

Pre-Heat Oven to 350 Degrees

Dry Chicken

Season Both Sides of Chicken with Adobo Seasoning, Black Pepper and Salt to Taste

Add Coconut Oil to Skillet and Heat on MediumHigh Heat

Add Seasoned Chicken to Skillet and Sautee Until Golden Brown on Bottom

Flip Seasoned Chicken Over and Sautee Until Other Side is Golden Brown

Add Ketchup to Golden Brown Chicken

Add 12 Ounces Cola to Ketchup and Chicken

Simmer on Med-High Heat For 5 Minutes

Line a Baking Tray With Foil

Place Chicken on Baking Tray and Into the 350 Degree Oven For 5 Minutes

Simmer and Reduce the Ketchup and Cola Sauce in Skillet

Remove Chicken From Oven After 5 Minutes and Coat Evenly With Reduced Sauce.

Turn Oven to 550 Degrees, BROIL, and Broil Chicken for 5 Minutes

Remove From Oven and Garnish With Chopped Scallion, If Desired.

