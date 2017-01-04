Ramona DeBreaux’s Easy Cola Chicken with Wayfield Foods

For dinner tonight, Ramona DeBreaux cooking up some chicken with the ATL’s favorite soft drink! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what’s on sale…and remember…eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!
Ingredients:
1 Whole Chicken Cut-Up, or 2lbs Fryer Chicken
Adobo Seasoning
Black Pepper
Salt
1 Cup Ketchup
12oz Cola
3 Tablespoons Coconut Oil, Or Vegetable Oil
1 Green Scallion (Optional)
Aluminum Foil
Directions:
Pre-Heat Oven to 350 Degrees
Dry Chicken
Season Both Sides of Chicken with Adobo Seasoning, Black Pepper and Salt to Taste
Add Coconut Oil to Skillet and Heat on MediumHigh Heat
Add Seasoned Chicken to Skillet and Sautee Until Golden Brown on Bottom
Flip Seasoned Chicken Over and Sautee Until Other Side is Golden Brown
Add Ketchup to Golden Brown Chicken
Add 12 Ounces Cola to Ketchup and Chicken
Simmer on Med-High Heat For 5 Minutes
Line a Baking Tray With Foil
Place Chicken on Baking Tray and Into the 350 Degree Oven For 5 Minutes
Simmer and Reduce the Ketchup and Cola Sauce in Skillet
Remove Chicken From Oven After 5 Minutes and Coat Evenly With Reduced Sauce.
Turn Oven to 550 Degrees, BROIL, and Broil Chicken for 5 Minutes
Remove From Oven and Garnish With Chopped Scallion, If Desired.
Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!