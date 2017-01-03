The ‘RHOA’ Trouble Ryan And Wanda Tried To Help Shamea Avoid: The Ryan Report

The latest episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” hits especially close to here – and according to The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, one of its stars could have avoided the hurt.

“When [‘RHOA’s Shamea Morton] told us she was going on the show, what did we say?!” Ryan asked Wanda in today’s Ryan Report.

“Shamea, this isn’t a good look for you,” Wanda said of the onetime V-103 personality. “You’re too nice of a girl…they’re gonna make up stuff. And you’re not gonna be ready for all of this. You’re not cut from this cloth.”

That “cloth” being? “They’re alleging that Shamea is sleeping with [‘RHOA’ co-star] Kandi and [her husband] Todd.”

The “they,” specifically, is ‘RHOA’s’ Phaedra Parks. And making things worse, when Parks was making the insinuations, Morton’s “BFF” Porsha Williams was sitting there and didn’t seem to come to her defense.

So what do you do “when someone you consider a best friend will cosign a lie about you” – as Morton asked aloud on social media?

“Has this reality show ruined their friendship?” Ryan added.

(He and Wanda address these questions, above.)