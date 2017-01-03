Soulja Boy To Chris Brown – ‘Pull Up And Get Knocked Out!’ : Trending Topics

Soulja Boy hasn’t had a hit of note since 2009’s “Turn My Swag On,” and yet here he was trending this morning – basically because he claims Chris Brown wants to hit him.

Or at least that was the start of an online back and forth that is still probably going on as you read this.

So real quick, let Big Tigger catch you up: “Soulja Boy managed to upset [Brown] when he liked one of his ex’s Instagram photos. No words, but a bunch of heart-eye emojis.”

After which, Soulja Boy claimed in a video that “Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked Karrueche [Tran] picture…Pull up and get knocked out.”

Then in between the profanities came Soulja Boy’s declaration that Tran doesn’t like Brown any more because he has a cocaine problem.

“Of course, not to be outdone, Chris Brown had to retort,” Tigger continued (probably using the best language involving this exchange, so far.)

“You a snitch,” the R&B superstar said. “I ain’t gonna do all that jaw-jacking.” And yet said jaw continued to “jack,” going on to insult Tran in the guise of somewhat of compliment.

Enters Tran: “We just brought in a new year and this what we doing?”

“This isn’t cool or funny. It’s draining…”

Brown again, to Tran: “No one asked for this opinion!”

“How do we know [you] again?!”

And so it has gone ladies and gentleman; leaving Tigger with this adieu: “I’m tired. Go follow the rest of it.” Sigh.