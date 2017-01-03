Kanye West, Tyga Team Up on New Track ‘Feel Me’

By Annie Reuter

Kanye West and Tyga celebrated 2017 in style with brand new music. The two rappers have teamed up for the beat heavy “Feel Me,” which dropped at midnight on New Year’s Day.

“Feel Me” marks West’s first release since he was hospitalized in November. On the track, he and Tyga rap about the ladies in their lives. As it turns out, these ladies also happen to be family members. While Tyga raps about his expensive birthday gift to Kylie Jenner—a $200,000 black Mercedes Maybach—West name drops his better half, Kim Kardashian West.

“Kylie Jenner thick, you gotta feel me/ Happy birthday, here’s a Benz, feel me?” Tyga says.

Meanwhile, West follows suit with a similar line.

“Kim K thick, you gotta feel me/ At the dealership like what’s the dealy?”

Tyga and West’s relationship personal and professional. Tyga signed to West’s label, GOOD Music, in September and he happens to be dating West’s sister-in-law Kylie Jenner.