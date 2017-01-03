Drake Promises to Leave ‘Back to Back’ in 2016

By Amanda Wicks

As Drake gears up to release his forthcoming project More Life, he’s prepared to leave a few things in the past, including “Back to Back,” his freestyle diss track aimed at Meek Mill.

Related: Drake and Jennifer Lopez Crowned King and Queen at Winter Prom

Drake performed the song live for the last time during a New Year’s Eve performance in Las Vegas. “If people do the most left field, f—ed up s— to try and tear you down, you still gotta win no matter what,” he explained to the crowd, referencing the way Meek came at him in 2015 and provoked his response. “That’s the whole key about this s—. So Imma do this song, and this is the last time I’m ever going to do this song.”

Drake originally released “Back to Back” in 2015 after Meek Mill accused him of hiring ghostwriters to pen his rhymes. Drake came back with several accusations on his freestyle, not least of which compared Meek’s fame and success to his girlfriend Nicki Minaj’s. “Is that a world tour or your girl’s tour?” Drake asked in one of his verses.

A fan in the audience captured the supposedly last ever performance of “Back to Back.” Watch it on Radio.com.