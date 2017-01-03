Demi Lovato Challenge is the Next Big Dance Craze

By Amanda Wicks

If the #MannequinChallenge and “JuJu On That Beat” defined the dance crazes that took off in 2016 then it looks as though dance-happy fans aren’t going to have to wait long for something new. 2017 is already raring to compete.

Up-and-coming rapper Kandi Reign shared a dance routine to her new track, “I Feel Like Demi Lovato,” in late December, and it didn’t take long for the #DemiLovatoChallenge to go viral. In fact, Lovato herself even tweeted approval. “Umm.. this #demilovatochallenge is giving me LIFE,” she shared yesterday (January 2nd) along with several cry-laughing and touchdown emojis.

So far no celebrities have yet shared their own take on the dance (unlike the immensely popular #MannequinChallenge), but fans across the globe have been posting their versions online. Check out Kandi Reign’s video below, which shows her and three friends breaking down the #DemiLovato.