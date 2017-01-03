Chris Brown Invites Soulja Boy to Box It Out

By Amanda Wicks

Chris Brown challenged Soulja Boy to a boxing match after the beef between the two escalated on Instagram.

The latest round came about after Soulja Boy posted a video on Instagram going off on Brown. “You a b—-, n—-. When I see you I’m beat the f— out you, n—-,” he said, claiming that Brown was a coward for fighting Rihanna.

Brown retaliated with a video of his own, inviting Soulja Boy to come spar in the ring. “We got that boxing gym. I give you three rounds, Soulja, three minutes. Thirty seconds when that adrenaline run, you gone have to deal with that n—- that been training,” he said in the video. “You gone get a grown man a– whooping.”

The two have been verbally sparring since the New Year. It all started when Soulja Boy commented on Brown’s ex Karrueche Tran’s Instagram. The two have been posting Instagram videos ever since. Brown even shared a text Soulja Boy sent him allegedly copping out to everything he’d been saying online. “Typical Soulja fraud texting Chris brown copping pleas … while flexing online,” Brown wrote.

