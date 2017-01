Cheers to good health! Quench your thirst with low-calorie options. Drink water with lemon or lime slices. Offer seltzer water with a splash of 100% fruit juice. Have leftover holiday food? Create delicious new meals with your leftovers. Add turkey to soups or salads. Use extra veggies in omelets, sandwiches, or stews and look for Simple Truth or Simple Truth Organic products and kick off the year healthier! Great Food. Low Prices. At Kroger.