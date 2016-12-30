[Video] Tight Parking is Easy! Ramona Shows How Chevy Assists You!

December 30, 2016 5:56 PM By Ramona DeBreaux
Filed Under: chevy malibu, georgiabestchevydealers, Ramona, ramona debreaux, V103

So our parking lot at V103 can be a challenge at times- it’s sorta known for it’s insurance claims of dings and things. But what I have come to love about driving the 2016 Chevy Malibu Premier with all of it’s safety features is that I am fully confident that I can perform any function.

For instance, if I’m in a tight or narrow lot, the car will alert me to any car pulling out or person walking in the path of my vehicle.

This front and rear camera system is just awesome. It’s like having a safety patrol or traffic officer help you every time.

This feature has saved so many from accidents simply because no matter how you plan, you’re never quite prepared for a runaway ball or someone having a medical emergency or whatever.

It is worth ditching your vehicle and checking out the new Chevy models especially because you 2016 Chevy Malibu’s start at just around 22k. And the technology, style and gas efficiency are unmatched.

Visit http://www.ChevyDealer.com to find a dealer and check it out for yourself.

 

