One Dead One Wounded Following Shootings At Gas Stations In Metro Atlanta

One man is dead following a shooting Thursday morning outside the QT station on Buford Highway in Chamblee. The dead man is identified as 30 year old Andrew Spencer. A Chamblee police officer was apparently getting gas when he heard 5 shots and found the body. Police say persons of interest in the shooting were seen in a newer model Maserati Quattroporte, possibly green or gray in color.

Police in Atlanta are working to determine a motive in a shooting late Wednesday at a Raceway gas station on Campbellton Road. One person was shot in the back and the window of a MARTA bus was shattered in the crossfire. Reports indicate that a passenger on the bus suffered minor injuries. Authorities say the shooting started when a driver pulled a weapon and exchanged gunfire with another driver.

Local politicians, including Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms and Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. are pushing for changes that are aimed at curbing the violence, including holding gas stations accountable for the safety of their premises.

Meantime, Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves is set to unveil, what his office calls, an aggressive action plan to improve safety, including: data analysis of crime trends & strategic response; police resources including officer training and new pursuit vehicles; information campaign to inform residents of safety steps; and pursuit of reforms in the juvenile justice system. The plan is to be unveiled at 3:00pm Friday inside the Fulton County Government Assembly Hall.

Eaves says that he is working closely with Fulton County Police, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, and community leaders to address crime issues in unincorporated Fulton, particularly at gas stations and retail businesses.