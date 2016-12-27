Troy Ave Recovering after Being Shot Twice on Christmas Day

By Annie Reuter

Rapper Troy Ave spent Christmas Day in a Brooklyn hospital after being shot several times while stopped at an intersection as he headed to celebrate the holiday with his family in New York.

As Ave tried to drive away a gunman unleashed several rounds into his red Maserati, CNN reports. The rapper (real name Roland Collins) was shot in the shoulder and a bullet grazed his head. His girlfriend, who was also in the car, was not hit. Collins was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn and went into surgery late Sunday night. He is reportedly recovering well.

The gunman remains at large, according to New York Police Department Lt. John Grimpel. Collins said the shooter wore a hoodie that hid his face.

“Thankfully, he will survive the second attempt on his life,” said Scott Leemon, an attorney representing Collins. “Tonight, Troy Ave was targeted again…on Christmas. In Brooklyn, going to meet his family for the holiday, he was shot two times. As we have said from the beginning—he is a victim. We pray for his speedy recovery.”

This isn’t the first time Collins was targeted by a gunman. After a performance at Irving Plaza in May at a show in which T.I. was supposed to headline, a fight broke out backstage and Collins was involved in a shootout. His bodyguard, Ronald “Edgar” McPhatter, was killed and camera footage shows Collins backstage firing a gun. He was later arrested and released on a $500,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of a weapon but the bond package has stopped him from performing or leaving New York’s five boroughs.

Rapper 50 Cent posted on Instagram, “Dope boy Troy all good, Merry Christmas.”