Top Sports Stories of 2016

What do you think were the top sports stories for 2016? Mike Conti of our brother station 92.9 The Game came up with a list of 8. You can hear them on V-103 now through January 2nd. Here is his list:
Death of Boxing Great Muhammad Ali, Golf Legend Arnold Palmer, College Basketball Coach Pat Summit, Baseball Pitcher Jose Fernandez and others
The era of Kirby Smart begins for Georgia Bulldogs
The Atlanta Braves part ways with Fredi Gonzalez
The Atlanta Hawks bring Dwight Howard home
The Mercedes Benz Stadium takes shape
Super Bowl 50 the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers
Chicago Cubs finally win the World Series
The United States wins big at Rio Olympics with 121 overall medals and 46 gold.
What made your list?