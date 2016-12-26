George Michael, Soul Man

George Michael’s passing is being remembered as a loss to pop and rock music, but there is still no denying his soul.

There was the soul in his voice – hinted at (playfully) from the start with his duo Wham!’s 1982 debut “Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do)” and its more successful follow-up “Young Guns (Go For It)”; but on full, unassailable display in the standard bearer of musical reunion shows a year later, “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever.”

Alongside no less than the Detroit-founded label’s legend Stevie Wonder, London-born Michael pled so convincingly that “Love’s In Need Of Love Today” it was as if he originally released the 1976 single from the still-revered “Songs In The Key Of Life” album. (But Michael was a mere 13 then.)

Back to “Motown 25,” remember when Smokey Robinson – who not only performed but penned many of Motown’s classics – joined Michael on his 1984 ballad “Careless Whisper”? That it could have easily been mistaken for a Robinson composition, again, speaks to how it resonated with and was reminiscent of the Hit Factory’s productions.

And then there’s “A Different Corner” and “Like A Baby.” Where else could such a beauty about heartbreak emanate from than, well…

“He made such a tremendous contribution, musically,” no less than Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin declared.

There was the soul in Michael’s production. That drum lick that opens “Freedom ” could easily be of the Stax era; something that Isaac Hayes may have wrestled down with his gravelly baritone. Then there was the commanding organs at the start of “Father Figure.” It was even in the way the horns climbed at the bridge in the fun disposable that was “Wake Me Up (Before You Go-Go)” from Wham!.

(And yes, like fellow music icon Prince – who passed away in April of this year – Michael was a singer, songwriter AND producer.)

Lyrically – with a facility one might not expect from someone born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou – there was easily-identifiable soul, too…

“I know not everybody’s/Got a body like you/Mmmmm” – soul the way you may hear it from someone standing on the corner.

“Greet me with the eyes of a child/Heaven is a kiss and a smile” – soul in both the spiritual and physical sense, at once.

“I want your sex” – soul like Marvin Gaye could have determinedly crooned.

There was the soul in Michael’s style – that hair, that beard, that way one hand would chop at the air when he is singing that is both Patti LaBelle AND Mariah Carey‘s signature – and his embrace and acknowledgement of it, in others. (Remember that runway-turned-music video for “Freedom! 90,” and how it was notable that it featured a then supposedly “thicker” supermodel named Tyra Banks?)

And there was the soul he bared as he went about his life, advocating for Ethiopian famine relief as part of the 1984 Band-Aid fundraising single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” And AIDS research and support for those who have it has been something he’s been personally and financially committed to for decades now.

Fifty-three-year-old Michael reportedly died of heart failure in his sleep over the Christmas holiday.

But if you’re a believer, you know what’s said about the soul.

