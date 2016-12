TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS Dec. 27-28

JOIN GREG STEET LIVE FROM THE TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS @ WHEELER HIGH SCHOOL’S WILDCAT ARENA!

6-10PM DECEMBER 27TH AND 28TH

COURTESY OF 1-800-411-PAIN AND THE LAW OFFICES OF KANNER & PINTALUGA AND AMBETTER FROM PEACH STATE HEALTH PLAN.

IT’S THE MOST ANTICIPATED HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT OF THE YEAR!! THE TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS HOLIDAY CLASSIC DECEMBER 27 – 30TH AT WHEELER HIGH SCHOOL! WATCH THE TOP 30 HIGH SCHOOL TEAMS IN THE SOUTHEAST REGION HOOP IT UP IN MORE THAN 50 GAMES INSIDE THE NEW WILD CAT ARENA!

CLICK HER FOR TICKETS AND GAME SCHEDULES

http://www.tournamentofchampionsclassic.com/