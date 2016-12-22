See What Happens When Papa Doesn’t Loan Ivanka The Jet? Trending Topics

December 22, 2016 2:30 PM By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, Ivanka Trump, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

Today’s Family Matters Edition of Trending Topics could easily be mistaken for a series of puzzling questions.

And it starts like this: “Ivanka Trump and her three children were sitting in coach,” Big Tigger reported.

(The daughter of the self-professed billionaire president-elect flies coach?)

Then a passenger yells: “Your father’s ruining the country! Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.”

“The passenger,” Tigger continues, “who was holding his won child in his arms – was removed from the flight.”

(Did the airline overreact?)

Finally, Tigger added, “lots of people are just saying: ‘Wait – why is Ivanka on JetBlue?!’ “

