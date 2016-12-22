French Montana Vows to Boycott Delta Airlines

By Amanda Wicks

French Montana is boycotting Delta after the airline kicked off several passengers heard speaking Arabic.

Related: French Montana: Kanye’s ‘Doing Great’

YouTube star Adam Saleh posted a video on Twitter yesterday (December 21st) as he and his friends were being escorted off the plane. “We got kicked out of a @Delta airplane because I spoke Arabic to my mom on the phone and with my friend slim… WTFFFFFFFF please spread,” he wrote.

Upon hearing about the incident, Montana posted the video on Instagram along with a wordy caption. “I don’t like speaking on things like this but this struck a nerve,” he wrote. “I have a mother that doesn’t speak English and discrimination like this makes me really sad. The fact that this can happen to her makes me sick. I’m NOT using delta anymore smh #equality.”

Questions are still out as to what took place exactly. Other passengers on the flight were aware of Saleh’s digital stardom as well as his proclivity for pranks, and said he wasn’t phoning his mother. After the plane landed, Delta questioned many people on board and issued the following statement: “Based on the information collected to date, it appears the customers who were removed sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior, including shouting. This type of conduct is not welcome on any Delta flight.”