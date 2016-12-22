Chance the Rapper and Jeremih Drop Surprise Christmas Mixtape

By Robyn Collins

Chance the Rapper and Jeremih just dropped the new holiday-themed mixtape Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama. The nine-song project was released late Thursday night with no warning.

Chance announced the release through social media. This is Chance’s first project since he released Coloring Book earlier in the year, and Jeremih’s first tape since he dropped Late Nights Europe back in July.

Chicagoans Chance and Jeremih, have worked together in the past, so the collaboration isn’t shocking, it’s just a pleasant surprise. The project also includes a feature from comedian Hannibal Buress.

Listen to Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama here:

Merry Christmas Lil Mama: A New Mixtape by Jeremih & Chance soundcloud.com/chancetherappe… —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) December 22, 2016

And here’s Jeremih’s Instagram post about the release.