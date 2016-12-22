Chance the Rapper is Now ‘Jeopardy!’ Famous

By Hayden Wright

Appearing on Saturday Night Live and helping President Obama ring in the holiday season were telltale signs that Chance the Rapper has made it. An eagle-eyed Jeopardy! viewer noticed another stratospheric measure of fame — Chance was the answer to a question on the long-running game show.

“In 2016 this disciple of Kanye West released his Coloring Book mixtape,” deadpanned Alex Trebek. The question was worth $1,200. A contestant named Jennifer swooped in with the correct answer, in the form of a question: “Who is Chance the Rapper?”

2016 was a year of Jeopardy! firsts. The Foo Fighters got their own category in July, while Trebek rapped a portion of “Jumpman” for a Drake question in October. Kurt Vile and The Flaming Lips got their due in February, joining artists like Fall Out Boy, Vampire Weekend, Daft Punk and Sigur Ros who’ve been answers in the past.

Welcome to the spectrum of general knowledge, Chance!