‘Blac Chyna Lied About The Entire Situation’: The Ryan Report

Not that we were going for a record or anything here at The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith’s Ryan Report, but yes, for the fourth day in a row we are STILL trying to Keep Up With All Things Kardashian, and Kardashian-related.

The latest reason is because the mother of Rob Kardashian‘s daughter (and bride-to-be) Blac Chyna has seemingly been caught in a lie.

A “one trillion percent false,” lie.

Related: Rob Kardashian Apologizes – ‘I Was In An Emotional Bad Place’

“So here’s the deal,” began Jarard J, who was co-hosting this holiday AND celebrity edition of The Ryan Report with Ryan and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Cynthia Bailey. “So you might have heard that Blac Chyna was going out saying that

Adidas was trying to scout her [for an endorsement deal] and she wasn’t going to sign because the check wasn’t big enough.”

(It was rumored to be for $250,000, Ryan added.)

Well, reports are that a representative for the brand has fired back, claiming “this is one trillion percent false at all levels.”

“She has never been on our radar.”

“So apparently Black Chyna lied about the entire situation,” Jarard asserted.

“Here’s the thing,” Ryan continued, “I knew she was lying because she said she was going to have two shoes – but the shoes had clear heels!

(Blac Chyna is a former stripper. Enter rimshot HERE…)